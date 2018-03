Mark your calendars!! Mutt Strut is about to “strut” into town on Saturday, April 28th at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Pet Pals TV’s Patty Spitler and “Top Dog’s” Laura Michael (and Top Dog Reina), tell us what to expect!!

For more info:

www.petpalstv.com

http://indymuttstrut.org/top-dog/