Upcoming shows and performances to see this month

What’s “on the stages” in Indy? We check in with Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez to find out!
“The Music of U2”
Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
March 17
Pink Martini
The Palladium
March 17
www.thecenterfortheperformingarts.org
“South Pacific”
Indianapolis Opera
March 23-25
Les Misérables
Old National Centre
Through March 18
www.broadwayinindianapolis.com
“Appoggiatura”
Indiana Repertory Theatre
Through March 31
“Fairfield”
Phoenix Theatre
Through April 1
