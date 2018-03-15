Upcoming shows and performances to see this month

What’s “on the stages” in Indy? We check in with Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez to find out!

“The Music of U2”

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

March 17

www.indianapolissymphony.org

Pink Martini

The Palladium

March 17

www.thecenterfortheperformingarts.org

“South Pacific”

Indianapolis Opera

March 23-25

www.indyopera.org

Les Misérables

Old National Centre

Through March 18

www.broadwayinindianapolis.com

“Appoggiatura”

Indiana Repertory Theatre

Through March 31

www.irtlive.org

“Fairfield”

Phoenix Theatre

Through April 1

www.Phoenixtheatre.org

