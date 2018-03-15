Video: Indiana’s Most Wanted for March 2018

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Every month with the help of police departments across central Indiana, 24-Hour News 8 highlights men and women they need your help bringing to justice.

If you recognize any of the suspects in the video or have any information that could help detectives, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

You can also call toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Remember, if your tip leads to an arrest, you could could be eligible for a cash reward.

Crime Stoppers Director Steve Dubois spoke with 24-Hour News 8 about the violent robbery of a Subway restaurant:

A woman in Fishers reported her wallet stolen while she was at a Kroger gas station. If you recognize the suspect in the video below, call Crime Stoppers.

And the search for answers continues nearly 50 years after an Indiana State University student was found killed on campus. Investigators provide an update on the cold case of Pam Milam.

And 24-Hour News 8’s Megan Sanctorum spoke to a Muncie father who says he won’t stop looking for his daughter, Ashley Morris Mullis, until she’s found and he can put her body to rest.

And Julian Grace looked into how Ten Point Coalition was formed, its history in Indianapolis and plans to expand the Ten Point model around the state and the country.

