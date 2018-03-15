Wintry weather to return soon?

Hope you enjoyed the nice weather today, changes are heading our way over the next few days.

THIS EVENING: It should be a beautiful and comfortable evening. The breeze will be just a bit chilly, but otherwise, expect a great night ahead!

OVERNIGHT: Expect clear skies and colder temps to return. Lows will drop into the middle 20s.

FRIDAY: Most of the area will be dry on Friday. There could be a few rain showers in far SW parts of our area, but most places will be drier and cooler. Highs will reach the mid 40s.

WINTRY MIX FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY: A batch of moisture will stream into the state overnight Friday and Saturday. There could be some sleet mixing with rain, so watch for slick roads. As milder temps build in Saturday, just some scattered rain showers will linger.

8-DAY FORECAST: Sunday looks like the nicest of the weekend days. Highs will reach the mid 50s with lots of sunshine. The next storm system to watch closely will be late Monday through Wednesday, as we could see snow chances return.