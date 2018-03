INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on the city’s west side Thursday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department,

The fatal incident happened in the 6400 block of West Washington Street just before 7 a.m.

The driver, who was traveling eastbound on West Washington at the time of crash, did stay on scene.

