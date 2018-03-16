One dead after shooting behind funeral home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has been shot and killed outside of a funeral home on the city’s near north side.

The shooting happened in the area of 22nd and Illinois streets just after 12:30 p.m, outside of the Stuart Mortuary.

Officials with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said a funeral was underway on the inside during the shooting.

Detectives are unsure if there was a connection between the shooting and the funeral.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.