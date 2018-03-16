55-year-old bail bondsman shot dead serving warrant outside funeral home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are calling a near-north side shooting outside a funeral home a murder.

The shooting happened just after 12:30 p.m. Friday behind the Stuart Mortuary, 2201 N. Illinois St., during an ongoing funeral.

Police confirmed 55-year-old bail bondsman Byron Frierson Sr. was the victim. Police say Frierson was in the process of serving a warrant at the time of the shooting.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Chris Wilburn said officers found a suspect and brought him downtown for questioning.

He said police are still investigating whether the suspect or victim had any connection to the funeral.

The funeral did not stop for the investigation. Police wrapped tape around the building and kept letting people in and out.

“This is tragic in and of itself,” Wilburn said. “Here we are on St. Patrick’s Day at a funeral home and somebody is murdered.”

Wilburn said the funeral home itself was not targeted and the shooting was not a drive-by.

24-Hour News 8 called Stuart Mortuary and the staff had no comment.

IMPD was provided no additional information on the case late Friday afternoon.