A cooler but sunny day before winter weather returns

A cold start to the morning with lows in the upper 20s and wind chills in the middle teens. Skies stay clear and quiet with a few clouds filtering in this afternoon. Sunshine will stick around for the entire day. Tonight we have a few changes. Temperatures will fall into the lower 30s and showers/freezing drizzle and sleet pellets will move in which is why we have a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight through 9 Saturday morning. Could see a glaze of ice on untreated surfaces and grassy areas. The wintry mix should transition to all rain showers by the afternoon and will be scattered and light in nature. Highs on the Saturday will top out in the mid 40s.

Sunday highs will be near or even above normal topping out in the middle 50s. Sunshine will return for the day. Monday will start off really nice with highs in the 50s and mostly sunny skies before our next system arrives late Monday. First starting off as rain showers then as colder air moves down rain will transition to a wintry mix then plain old snow showers Tuesday afternoon. Highs will fall into the lower 40s. Temperatures will remain well below normal for the Wednesday with highs only in the mid 30s We start off the first full day of spring with snow showers with minor accumulations possible. A few flurries could linger through the morning hours on Thursday with highs slowly climbing their way back to normal.

By the end of the week expect highs to warm back into the 50s with mainly sunny skies.