Butler overcomes Arkansas 79-62, to play Purdue next in NCAA tourney

DETROIT (WISH) — The men’s basketball teams from Butler and Purdue advanced Friday in the NCAA tournament, and the Indiana-based teams will face each other Sunday in the second round.

Butler defeated Arkansas 79-62 to advance from the first round at Little Caesars Arena.

Purdue beat Cal State Fullerton 74-48 in Detroit before the Butler-Arkansas game in the same arena.

After Purdue’s game, head coach Matt Painter announced senior center Isaac Haas will miss the remainder of the NCAA tournament with a fractured right elbow suffered in Friday’s game.

