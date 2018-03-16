Butler, Purdue set to play in NCAA Tournament Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two Indiana teams are set to play their opening round games in the NCAA Tournament Friday afternoon.

First, the no. 2 seeded Purdue University Boilermakers take on the no. 15 seeded Cal State Fullerton Titans at 12:40 p.m in Detroit.

Next up, the Bulldogs of Butler University, a 10th seed, face off against the 7th seeded Arkansas Razorbacks, also in Detroit. Tip off for that game is set for 3:10.

If both Indiana teams manage to win their opening round games on Friday, the Boilermakers and Bulldogs would meet in the second round on Sunday.

24-Hour News 8’s Meghan McKeown is in Detroit covering both games and will have highlights on WISH-TV on 5 and 6 p.m.