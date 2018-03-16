Fortville traffic stop leads to drug, gun arrest

FORTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – One man is in custody following a Friday morning Fortville traffic stop.

According to the Fortville Police Department, a speeding vehicle, driven by 22-year-old Ja Qwanta Streeter, was stopped.

Police say that during the course of the stop, it was discovered that Streeter was in possession of 175 illegal pills packaged for individual resale.

Also found in the vehicle were the following items:

500 rounds of ammunition

Several loaded guns

A large amount of marijuana

Marijuana brownies

Drug paraphernalia

A number of other drugs

Street currently faces preliminary charges for dealing in a schedule four controlled substance, dealing marijuana and carrying a handgun without a license.