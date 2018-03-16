Gifted Gown offers free prom dresses, tuxedos, and more

Send your son or daughter to prom (or yourself) WITHOUT busting your budget!

Julia Rutland, Executive Director/Founder, The Gifted Gown, tells us how to snag the attire you need… for FREE!

Our 3 prom events – March 24th, April 7th and April 21st – by appointment Our permanent location at 3125 E. 10th street, Suite K, Indianapolis, 46201 The service we provide – all guests receive one gown or tuxedo/suit, a pair of shoes and an accessory item free of charge. now that we have our own location, we are able to offer our services to the community all year long on an appointment basis. There is no income verification, only a simple registration form to fill out and then our guests may go online and schedule an appointment time that works best for their schedule via our website. We have over 1700 gowns to choose from and are here for any type of special occasion: proms, weddings, quinceaneras, military balls, semi-formals, graduations, etc.



To learn more, visit: Website: www.thegiftedgown.com Facebook: facebook.com/thegiftedgown Twitter: @thegiftedgown Instagram: @thegiftedgown Address: 3125 East 10th street, Suite K, Indianapolis, IN 46201 Phone: 317.662.gown (4696)

