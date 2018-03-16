Icy weather possible north, east of Indianapolis overnight

Watch for the possibility of ice overnight across central Indiana, mainly north and east of Indianapolis.

THIS EVENING: Weather should be fine for the evening hours, but a bit cool. Temps will hover in the mid to upper 30s, with low to mid 30s north.

ICY WEATHER OVERNIGHT: This will be a close call in areas north and east of Indianapolis. Temps will hove near the freezing mark, and maybe slightly below. Precipitation will fall as liquid mainly, so the question is, will the ground get below freezing? A few degrees will separate icy roads vs. just wet roads. Exercise caution on the roads overnight and Saturday morning.

WINTRY MIX CHANGING TO RAIN SATURDAY: By mid-morning, we should see enough of a warm-up that most precip will fall as rain. Temps will struggle to reach the low to mid 40s.

BEAUTIFUL SUNDAY! Expect the sun to return and warmer air as well, with highs in the mid to upper 50s!

MORE MESS IN THE 8-DAY? The next storm system will arrive with some rain late Monday, then we could see a wintry mix changing to snow Tuesday, and some snow showers Wednesday. Some models hint that the storm may slide farther south, so stay tuned!