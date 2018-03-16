Indiana election debate on WISH-TV to feature 3 GOP candidates

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV will host a debate with the three Republican candidates competing for the chance to face off against Democrat U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly in the general election.

Our one-hour debate at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 15, will be televised live across the state from WISH-TV, Your Local Election Headquarters.

The debate will be aired on WISH-TV (CW) Indianapolis, WANE-TV (CBS) Fort Wayne, WTWO-TV (NBC) Terre Haute and WTVW-TV (CW) Evansville. The debate also will be livestreamed on all Indiana Nexstar station websites. The debate will be available in Spanish.

All three viable Republican candidates on the May 8 Republican primary ballot will participate in the debate: Mike Braun, U.S. Rep. Luke Messer and U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita.

Donnelly is the only candidate on the Democratic ballot.

WISH-TV news anchor Brooke Martin will be the moderator and one of three panelists. The other panelists will be Brad Byrd, the main news anchor at WEHT-TV in Evansville, and David Williams, the WISH-TV/Nexstar Indiana Statehouse bureau chief.

WISH-TV Daybreak anchor Scott Sander will host specials before and after the debate on WISHTV.com.