Indiana election for Republican U.S. Senate primary needs your questions

In a little less than a month, you’ll be given insider access to the candidates in Indiana’s 2018 GOP U.S. Senate primary.

In an unprecedented event, we will be broadcasting the debate live across Nexstar’s Indiana stations.

Indiana’s primary election is just over seven weeks away, on May 8, and the competition for the U.S. Senate seat is intensely competitive. On Thursday, the independent Wesleyan Media Project said an estimated $1.9 million has been spent so far on television advertising for Indiana’s U.S. Senate race.

That’s the highest in the nation. It goes to show how important debate and honest dialogue is.

Former state representative Mike Braun and U.S. Reps. Todd Rokita and Luke Messer are running for a spot on the Republican ticket. Sen. Joe Donnelly is alone on the Democratic Party primary ticket.

On April 15, WISH-TV will host a Republican debate. The questions for the candidates don’t exist yet, but you play a big role in that. The topics will range from gun control and education to jobs, taxes and health care, to name a few.

We recently heard from the candidates about the debate.

Messer said, “We’re glad to be there when you guys conduct your debate. Frankly, I think voters will see through it if someone decides they don’t want to show up.”

Rokita said, “I look forward to demonstrating who the real (President Donald) Trump ally is here. I’m pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, and I’m pro-President Trump.”

Braun, a businessman, said via a statement on Friday, “I am looking forward to another debate to show Hoosiers which candidate is the true conservative and political outsider. My career politician opponents continue to sling mud and offer nothing but empty talk about how they plan to fix Washington. I am the only candidate in this race who will stand with President Trump and provide real, conservative change for Hoosiers. We’re proving to Hoosiers everywhere that I am the conservative outsider who will defeat Joe Donnelly in November.”

So, here’s where you come in.

We want you, your friends, family, anyone you know to reach out to us online. What questions do you have for the candidates? What issues are most important to you and your family?

