INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People on Friday kicked off St. Patrick’s Day weekend downtown with the annual parade.

It started at 11:30 a.m.

There also was a block party on Vermont Street with live entertainment, food and a beer garden.

Another celebration for anyone 21 and older is ongoing until 11 p.m. Friday downtown on Georgia Street.

The 27th annual Shamrock Run and Walk will start at 8 a.m. Saturday on Massachusetts Avenue.