Joanie Sprague of TLC’s Trading Spaces

You may know her as a model-turned-carpenter who appears on TLC’s “Trading Spaces,” but now, Joanie Sprague is set to appear Friday thru Sunday at the Indianapolis Flower & Patio Show! AND… she’s here on Indy Style to tell us all about it!

Joanie will talk to Flower + Patio Show attendees at the following times:

Friday, March 16 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 17 at 12 and 3 p.m.

Sunday, March 18 at 12 p.m.

The Indiana Flower + Patio Show is open Saturdays, Mar. 10 and Mar. 17, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sundays, Mar. 11 and Mar. 18, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Monday-Friday, Mar. 12-16, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

For more information, call 317-705-8719 or visit the Indiana Flower + Patio Show website at www.IndianaFlowerandPatioShow.com.

THE INDIANA FLOWER + PATIO SHOW

FACT SHEET

WHAT: Now in its 60th year, the Indiana Flower + Patio Show is a place where people visit to become inspired, informed and energized with helpful advice, thousands of solutions and the coolest new products. The show features showcase gardens crafted by many of Indiana’s premier landscapers, hundreds of finer outdoor living experts, and thousands of ideas to take home!

The Indiana Flower + Patio Show is produced by Marketplace Events, which produces 38 consumer home shows in the US, 14 in Canada, and nine holiday shows. The 61 combined events, in 28 markets, attract 20,000 exhibitors, 1.8 million attendees and another 2.8 million unique web visitors annually.

WHEN: 9 days: Saturday, March 10 through Sunday, March 18, 2018

WHERE: Indiana State Fairgrounds – West Pavilion and Exposition Hall

SPECIAL FEATURES: An Acre of Green to Set the Scene

This year’s Flower + Patio Show offers bigger, more extravagant Showcase Gardens that will wow when you walk down the aisles. Looking for something more practical and affordable? The Show’s Feature Gardens will be scattered throughout the West Pavilion and Expo Hall, mid-sized gardens blending upscale and budget-friendly options to display a range of capabilities from the landscapers.

Throughout West Pavilion and Expo Hall are nearly 50,000 square feet of greenery!!

Celebrating 60 Years!

The theme for this year’s garden designs at the 2018 Indiana Flower + Patio Show highlights the Show’s 60th year, and landscapers are coming up with their own special tribute to the number 60.

A Growing Feature: The Plant Market

The Plant Market offers Flower + Patio Show visitors a first look at the buds of spring. Take home herbs, seeds, terrariums, cacti and hardy spring annuals. Plus, get fresh flowers, plants and supplies throughout the 3,000 square feet of the Plant Market, located at the entrances of both West Pavilion and Expo Hall!

Vintage Meets Modern with Tyler Wisler

With more than 18 years in the design industry, Tyler Wisler brings a unique approach to tailoring environments through the integration of vintage industrial elements dovetailed with modern sensibilities. He’s been featured on HGTV’s “Design Star” and ABC’s “Good Morning America” as well as in “Architectural Digest” and “New York Spaces.” See Tyler and learn how to keep your environment lively on Saturday, March 10 and Sunday, March 11.

Joanie Sprague Talks “Trading Spaces” Revival

Joanie Sprague is joining the team of all-stars on TLC’s revival of “Trading Spaces.” Joanie’s home improvement skills have landed her a position as carpenter on the shows return after a 10-year hiatus. Sprague was the runner up on cycle six of “America’s Next Top Model” and has appeared on DIY Network’s “Run My Renovation” and “Man Caves.” Joanie appears at the Flower + Patio Show Friday, March 16 through Sunday, March 18.

Master Your Home Garden Dream with Carrie Petty

Carrie Petty is a fourth-generation Hoosier, Master Gardener and a garden and lifestyle blogger. It is her passion to show people how to “Grow a Beautiful Life.” After 20 years as an award-winning custom homebuilder, Carrie now does what she loves best — playing in the dirt! Carrie appears at the Flower + Patio Show on Monday, March 12; Tuesday, March 13; Thursday, March 15; Saturday, March 17; and Sunday, March 18 with tips on mastering your garden dream and how gardening and dirty hands equal a beautiful life. “A green thumb is a good life!”

The Hoosier Gardener Gets Potting

Jo Ellen Meyers Sharp has been writing and speaking about natural gardening for more than 25 years. She is a contributor to “Indiana Gardening” and “Edible Indy” magazines and has been writing a weekly gardening column for “The Indianapolis Star” since 1989. She is a garden coach and has a container planting business for both residential and commercial locations. Jo Ellen will show attendees how to pot up a spring container on Monday, March 12; Tuesday, March 13; and Wednesday, March 14.

Lawn Care Tips from the Master Gardener

Master Gardener John Orick has certainly been growing through leadership as the Purdue Master Gardener State Coordinator. With his degree in turfgrass science — yes, that’s a thing — John knows just a bit about the ground you’re walking on. During two appearances on Friday, March 16, he will discuss lawn care tips and common lawn problems with show attendees.

Home Gardening Guidance from Rosie

Rosie Lerner is a Purdue Consumer Horticulture Extension Specialist and flourishes when developing programs, publications and audio-visual materials targeting home gardeners. On Wednesday, March 14, she will discuss gardening with arthritis and gardening for pollinators. Join her for some gardening guidance!

Floral Fashion Show

Groovy Fashions are coming to you in a floral fashion show complete with eight models fully-dressed in flowers. Eye-catching outfits show off how you make flora fashionable on Saturday, March 10 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. and Sunday, March 11 at 1 p.m.

Take Your Blooms to Go

The American Institute of Floral Designers (AIFD) is managing the fresh-cut flowers-to-go portion of the show, which is the flagship of the Plant Market. Show visitors get the chance to take home the scents, colors and textures of the season. The large, colorful retail display offers fabulous bouquets of healthy, hardy blossoms that can be purchased to take home at great prices!

AIFD designers also will be onsite daily to help with flower selection, commentating on floral design, hosting hands-on workshops and answering any questions you have about caring for your fresh flowers.

A Truck Full of STEMS

STEMS Flower Truck is a French-inspired flower truck selling premium bouquets and curated stems for you to enjoy. The truck will be parked at the Indiana Flower + Patio Show with all the most beautiful blooms you can get your hands on. Pick your favorites, make a bouquet, and take them on your way!

Get in On the Hands-On Fun!

Check out the Flower + Patio Show workshops for some hands-on fun! Not only can you listen and learn, but you can participate. All workshops will take place in Expo Hall near the Outdoor Living Stage at the west end of the building.

The Belgard Challenge

The Belgard Challenge, one of the Indiana Flower + Patio Show’s most popular attractions, again pits three Central Indiana landscape designers — JMT Landscape, Green Vista Landscaping and Precision Cut Lawn — against one another to create the most fabulous garden within a price range of $25,000 installed.

Showgoers love the Belgard Challenge because they choose the winner through onsite voting. Be sure to spend time inspecting each garden, and vote for your favorite while at the show!

Recreation Unlimited Kids Play Zone

Want to bring the whole family to the Flower + Patio Show, but you’re not sure what the kids will enjoy? Try the Kids Play Zone! Featuring equipment from Recreation Unlimited, this area is designed to let the kids play and give you a chance to try before you buy. Backyard playsets, basketball goals, trampolines and more will be on display and ready for your kids to explore.

Blooming Sale!

Spot something in an Indiana Flower + Patio Show garden you can’t live without? Almost all plant materials, hardscapes, structures and decorative pieces used to create the magnificent gardens at this year’s event are available at our annual Blooming Sale!

When you see something for your own at-home landscape, talk with the onsite representatives of the garden where it’s displayed, and they will reserve the item for you. Then on the final Sunday of the show, March 18, you can pick up your new treasure!

Plus:

Noble Evening in the Garden: Where Dreams Blossom

This preview gala to the Indiana Flower + Patio Show began in 1997. It takes place on Friday, March 9, featuring house favorites from Indianapolis’s top restaurants, live entertainment, silent and live auctions and more. Don’t miss this exciting preview, set among the fabulous gardens, at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

The 22nd Annual Noble Evening in the Garden is presented by The National Bank of Indianapolis and hosted by the Noble Auxiliary, with all proceeds from the event benefiting Noble of Indiana.

Hero Day – Tuesday, March 13

Pay honor and tribute to all our heroes on Hero Day, Tuesday, March 13! All active and retired military, police and fire personnel get FREE ADMISSION for the day, plus FREE PARKING at the State Fairgrounds. Just bring a valid ID and come enjoy the Flower + Patio Show for the day!

TICKETS: $14 – Adult FREE – Children 12 and under

SHOW Saturdays 3/10, 3/17 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

TIMES: Sundays 3/11, 3/18 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday-Friday 3/12-3/16 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

ONLINE Check out the Indiana Flower + Patio Show website at www.IndianaFlowerandPatioShow.com and get

DISCOUNT: $2 off admission — good every day! Make sure to go online and save!

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CALL 317.705.8719 OR VISIT THE INDIANA FLOWER + PATIO SHOW WEBSITE AT www.IndianaFlowerandPatioShow.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY INDIANA FLOWER + PATIO SHOW