Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience set to open

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Happening this weekend: A dream in the making for more than a half decade is finally a reality. The Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience is official opening to the public.

It’s “game on” as the world’s largest children’s museum gets even bigger. The $38.5 million, 7.5- acre Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience combines rich sports history, physical fitness and health education in a variety of family fun, outdoor and indoor experiences.

There are 12 different immersive outdoor experiences. There is the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever Basketball Experience. Fans can take their best shot and practice basketball skills on courts with hoops that are just their size (fitting adults and little legends). There’s the Indianapolis Colts Football Experience, where you can practice offensive and defensive moves like the pros do among large Colts tackle dummies and take part in passing and kicking challenges. Also, check out the Indy Fuel Hockey Experience. Pass, shoot, and score street hockey style.

And don’t forget the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Pedal Car Racing Experience will get their hearts pumping and feet moving on the pedal tracks with kid-sized and adult-sized cars. The amazing Pete and Alice Dye Golf Experience, play some of the Dye’s most famous course and hole designs in the world on a smaller scale. That’s only the beginning and the impact of this is going to be huge because it’s indoor and outdoor, you might just need a two-day pass to see everything.