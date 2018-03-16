The Film Yap reviews Tomb Raider and more

Any Tomb Raider fans out there? The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd gives us his take on the film, along with a few more!

Tomb Raider

Alicia Vikander stars in this reboot of the video game franchise that was never any good to begin with. Energetic, mildly entertaining, totally unnecessary.”

Love, Simon

This surprisingly smart and funny dramedy examines a teenager contemplating coming out as gay, until circumstances at his school alter his plans. “The Breakfast Club” meets Cyrano de Bergerac.”

7 Days in Entebbe

This suspenseful action/drama looks at the largely forgotten hijacking of an Air France in 1976 by German and Arab extremists, and the bold rescue mission undertaken to save the passengers.”

I Can Only Imagine

This faith-based drama looks at Bart Millard, the lead singer of a Christian band and how he came to write the chart-topping hit song based on his troubled childhood.”

The Shape of Water

The most offbeat Best Picture Oscar winner ever, about a mute woman and the man/god/fish she falls in love with. Buy It.“

