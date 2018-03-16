Underwater egg hunt and other unique egg hunts around central Indiana

What’s faster moving than a moving train? A kiddo scrambling to collect plastic eggs full of chocolate and trinkets! More and more families are forgoing their own backyard egg hunts for full blown community wide Easter egg hunts, and there are plenty to choose from. Katy Mann from Indy with Kids highlights some local favorites that are a little more than average, plus, she shares some tips for keeping your cool at the community egg hunt.

Easter Egg Hunts in the pool. Under water, floating on top, there are some pretty sweet Easter egg hunts that take place in swimming pools.

Check out this one at Indy Island: https://indywithkids.com/events/underwater-easter-egg-hunt-indy-island-indy-parks-recreation/

Up in the Air Egg Hunt (Skydiver, hot air balloon, helicopter)

There are still free tickets available for this one: https://indywithkids.com/events/egg-drop-kokomo-municipal-stadium/

Sensory Friendly/Special Needs egg hunts limit attendance and are set up to be fun for children with special needs.

Here are two: https://indywithkids.com/events/3rd-annual-autism-awareness-easter-egg-hunt-lafayette/

and: https://indywithkids.com/events/sensory-easter-washington-township-parks/

5 Tips for Keeping Your Cool at the Egg Hunt

Go with the flow. Things change for many different reasons. Adopt a positive, understanding attitude and it will be okay!

Remember two things: The price you paid to be there and what the event volunteers are being paid. Generally, you paid nothing and the people running the event are volunteering their time. It will be okay.

Let your kids get their own eggs, it doesn’t matter what other parents are doing. Yes, there are some exceptions, but that might be the case for the OTHER families too. It will be okay.

Keep in mind exactly what your children are clamoring for. Ten cents worth of candy in an egg. Remember, you are an adult, you can buy your own candy and get exactly the kind of candy you want! It will be okay.

Have fun! You picked a community egg hunt so that you didn’t have to do the work, so that your kiddos could show off their Easter dresses or Easter baskets, so you could be with friends and neighbors. Everything will be okay!