Woman using online boutique to raise money for Pickett family

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A central Indiana woman is raising thousands of dollars for the family of Deputy Jacob Pickett through her online clothing boutique.

Tiffney McClung is selling shirts and tank tops, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the family.

McClung is a full-time teacher and runs Blush Boutique, an online clothing store.

She’s also the twin sister of a police officer and K9 handler, so she said the death of Deputy Pickett really hit home.

Last Thursday, she posted on Facebook that she would be selling the tank tops and shirts for $20, with the proceeds going to Deputy Pickett’s family.

It didn’t take long for that post to get shared hundreds of times.

Her original order of twelve shirts is now up to around 4,000.

And Tiffney is looking forward to the day when she can give the money raised to the Pickett family.

“I knew I couldn’t take away what was going on. I couldn’t take away their pain but I wanted to bring joy. So, I thought what way I could do it and the platform I had was my boutique. So, it started with obviously, the love that I have for my brother and the police family, to how can I show support to this community and then how can I show support for this family because I can’t even begin to imagine,” said McClung.

McClung will be distributing the shirts that have been ordered at the Hamilton County FOP in Noblesville on March 25 starting at 10 a.m.