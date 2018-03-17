1 dead, 1 in critical after near west side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person died and another was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting on the city’s near west side.

Police were called to the 1400 block of Tremont Street, just south of 16th Street and Lafayette, around 7:30 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person shot.

Officers arrived to find a man in his 30s deceased at the scene, Capt. Michael Elder with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

A second person believed to have been shot at the same scene arrived on their own at IU Health Methodist Hospital and was in critical condition on Saturday night.

Police were working to speak to witnesses.

No other information was immediately available.