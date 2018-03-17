Chef Wendell: Biscuits & gravy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More and more beautiful souls have awakened to recognize they have, perhaps unwittingly, been eating a steady diet of disease-causing foods most of their lives. Today we’re adding a little bit O’ the Green to lighten up a classic American “Fat and Carb Bomb!” Biscuits and gravy taste heavenly and fill your belly but make it a rare treat.

1st segment: Discus the original ingredients of sausage, biscuits and gravy. What is Inflammation? How are we are tweaking ingredients?

2nd segment: Understanding inflammation (associated diseases), finishing and assembling the breakfast Bowl.

· Americans eat a steady diet of disease-producing foods.

· Not getting even the basic daily vitamin nutrition required to function.

· It’s not your fault: you’ve been misled.

· Together let’s stop this behavior and become the best possible version of ourselves.

· Our favorite foods can cause cancer, diabetes, obesity, and heart disease.

· These foods cause inflammation: the silent killer.

· Inflammation: Heart disease, cancer, diabetes, stroke, Alzheimer’s disease, kidney disease chronic lower respiratory disease. http://www.lifeextension.com/protocols/health-concerns/chronic-inflammation/page-01

Sausage gravy:

Thickened with AP flour, mixing carbs and grease. (Fat Bomb)

Sausage contains artery-clogging grease and cancerous nitrates.

Cancer Research Center of Hawaii and the University of Southern California suggests a link between eating processed meats and cancer risk.

People who ate the most processed meats had a 67% higher risk of pancreatic cancer than those who ate the least amount. https://www.cancercenter.com/discussions/blog/the-link-between-sodium-nitrites-and-cancer

Biscuits:

Refined flour can cause blood sugar spikes which in the long term can cause diabetes.

White flour is really nothing more than refined carbohydrates.

Hydrogenated fats are added in very high quantities and are baked at very high temperatures.

Biscuits are not good for diabetics as they’re high in processed carbs. As these are high in calories, they are the ideal sources for weight gain.

Creamy “sausage” gravy, spinach and sweet potato bowl:

1 large sweet potato, washed and diced

8 oz. frozen spinach, defrosted, water squeezed out

8 oz. “sausage” crumbles or patties chopped coarsely

1 1/2 tbsp grass-fed cow butter (or Earth Balance Vegan Butter)

2 tbsp. rice flour

1 1/4 cup unsweetened cashew or hemp seed milk

1 1/2 tsp. fresh lemon juice

1/2 tsp. sage or poultry seasoning

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. fresh jalapeno, finely grated (or more if you prefer spicier)

1 avocado, quartered

Himalaya salt, to taste freshly ground black pepper

Don’t forget to::

Wash and dice one large sweet potato; brown in “butter” and reserve.

Brown sausage crumbles or cubes or links for 4 portions and reserve.

In the meantime, completely defrost spinach and set aside. Squeeze out all the water from the defrosted spinach otherwise the dish will be watery.

Heat a medium non-stick pot to medium heat. Add butter until it is just melted.

Add rice flour and whisk until all the butter is mixed in. You should have a paste- like consistency.

Cook the butter and flour for 30-40 seconds while mixing continuously (the mixture should bubble slightly from cooking) until it is light brown.

Slowly add in the milk (it should be at room temperature, not cold) and mix continuously until the flour/butter mixture is completely blended into the milk. Try not to leave any chunks.

Turn the heat to medium/low and continue to whisk. When you first start to notice the sauce thickening, add sage, grated / minced jalapeno, garlic powder, and lemon juice. Continue to stir until the sauce has thickened into a creamy smooth white sauce (note: the thickness should be such that the sauce still pours off the spatula). Be sure to whisk or mix frequently so that the sauce does not stick to bottom of the pan. This step could take 8-10-minutes so be patient.

Turn the heat to low and add cooked salt, and pepper to taste. Depending on the acidity of your lemons you may prefer to add more.

Next mix in spinach. (be sure to drain all the water from spinach before adding.

Cook for another 3-4 minutes. Adjust salt/pepper if needed. Turn off the heat.

Divide browned sweet potato and sausage between 4 bowls.

Spoon hot spinach mixture over potatoes and sausage and garnish with ¼ sliced avocado.