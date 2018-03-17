Colts, Jets swap first round picks in 2018 NFL draft

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts will be moving back in this year’s draft.

The announcement came early Saturday that the Colts will be trading their 1st round pick (3rd overall) in the 2018 draft in exchange for the New York Jets’ first round pick (6th overall), two second round picks and a 2019 second round pick.

There have been rumors surrounding who the Colts may select at the position, whether it be a player on defense or fan favorite Saquon Barkley from Penn State on offense.

