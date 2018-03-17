Family rivalry ensues as Purdue, Butler prepare to face off in NCAA tourney

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s the match-up the state of Indiana wanted to see — and one family might not live here anymore, but their rivaling loyalties are still strong.

Purdue and Butler will battle it out Sunday in Detroit for a chance to go to the Sweet 16. The two teams met back in December at the Crossroads Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, where the Boilermakers came away with the double-digit win.

Tahcia Olsen went to Butler, and she told 24-Hour News 8’s Eric Feldman that Butler blue bleeds in her family. Her dad played for the Bulldogs basketball team in 1962 as starting center.

But Tahcia fell in love with Boilermaker James Olsen.

These days they call Tampa home, and they say the game is about more than just a trip to the Sweet 16 — it’s about family bragging rights.

“Butler is a very, very good school, but I needed an education so I went to Purdue. I’ll check in on the scores every now and again but I get too nervous. When I watch, they don’t win,” James Olsen said.

“So I’m going to make him watch!” Tahcia Olsen told us.

“We’ll put some kind of wager. Someone is going to cook dinner and that type of thing,” said James.