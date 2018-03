INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is recovering after being shot Saturday morning.

It happened in the area of the 30th Street and Emerson Avenue where officials said the shooting took place.

The victim was then able to take himself to Community Hospital East.

A motive for the shooting has not yet been released. The victim’s condition isn’t known.

Suspect or victim information is not yet known.

The shooting occurred after a previous fatal shooting on the city’s south side.