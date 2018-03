INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man is dead after a fatal shooting Saturday morning.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. in the 1800 block of Singleton Street.

Officials said they found a man that was shot inside the house. He was the transported to the hospital for treatment, but later died.

More people were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but aren’t believed to have been involved.

Suspect or victim information has yet to be released.

The investigation remain ongoing.