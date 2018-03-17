Spring starts Tuesday, but we’re not done with wintry weather yet

We’ve seen a rather soggy start to St. Paddy’s Day weekend here in central Indiana, but the weather will improve as drizzle and cloud cover clear late tonight.

A pocket of warmer air to our south is clashing with the colder air here in Indy. That temperature gradient has been leading to scattered rain showers, drizzle and thick cloud cover for the first half of our holiday weekend. We missed out on above average temps by just a little over 100 miles.

Rain and drizzle will wrap-up late tonight and skies will clear through the overnight.

Temps will eventually sink into the mid to upper 20s across most of the Hoosier State with the clearing skies, so make sure to grab a big winter coat if you are going to be out late tonight or early Sunday morning.

The second half of our weekend will be very different than what we’ve seen today as sunshine returns. Highs will rebound into the mid 50s under sunny skies.

While we will see near or above average temps tomorrow and Monday, another big cool down looks to slide our direction for the first few days of the spring season, which begins Tuesday.

A cold front will bring us another round of rain showers and a few snow showers late Monday. Outside of that wintry mix, most of the work week looks pleasant, albeit below average temperature wise.

Temperatures will gradually rebound into the upper 40s by the end of the week with rising precip chances. Similar to today, a difference of a few hundred miles by next weekend will be the difference between rain or a wintry mix for the first weekend of spring. We’ll keep you updated as we become more confident in next weekend’s forecast.