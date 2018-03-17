Wayne Twp. Volunteer Fire Department treasurer facing charges for theft of funds

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — One man is facing charges after an audit revealed discrepancies on multiple accounts in Hamilton County.

The audit was conducted at the Wayne Township Volunteer Fire Department in July 2016.

Financial records were requested from the treasurer, Norman Burgess, after inconsistencies were found. Burgess was given two deadlines to turn over the records and failed to comply in both instances.

Burgess had been employed with the department since August of 2008 before resigning in October of 2016.

Burgess faces six counts of wire fraud.

He has been released from jail since his arrest.