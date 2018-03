INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people escaped a west side house fire on Sunday night.

Crews from Wayne Township Fire Department were called to the 100 block of Greenlee Drive just before 10 p.m. on a report of a residence fire.

They arrived to find heavy fire and smoke showing.

Crews at the scene said the house is expected to be a total loss.

Firefighters also rescued a cat from the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.