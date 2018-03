INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Brickworld Indy Lego Exposition has taken over the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Watch the video for just a few of the displays you can see — including one of Monument Circle.

There’s 70,000 square feet of displays. The event’s organizer says the goal is to get kids to put down the video games and push forward the idea of building.

The expo will be open again Sunday at 10 a.m.