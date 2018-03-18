How to get WISH-TV news from Alexa

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You can get the latest headlines from 24-Hour News 8 without lifting a finger.

News flash briefings from 24-Hour News 8 are available for free as an Alexa skill.

You can get flash briefings on your Amazon device or any device with the Alexa app.

Add WISH-TV flash briefings to your Alexa device by clicking on this link to the Amazon store, signing in and then clicking “enable.”

Or download and use the Alexa app. Go to the menu and select “Skills,” then search for “WISH-TV.” Tap on the “8” logo and choose “enable.”

Then just say, “Alexa, what’s my flash briefing?” for the most important news of the day, read by the anchors you know and trust.