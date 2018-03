INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Who’s ready for a bundle of cuteness?

Jessica Kanalos stopped by our set to share some details on its annual puppy and kitten baby shower.

The event takes place Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at IndyHumane.

An open house for pets and games as well as a panel discussion with foster parents of pets will also take place.

For more information, click here.