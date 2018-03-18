Nice Sunday, chilly work week ahead

Spring officially starts on Tuesday, but temperatures will be stuck on the cool side for much of the work week.

Today:

Coming off a gloomy and raw Saturday, we should flip the script to a much better end to the weekend. Clouds have moved out, and with the exception of some patchy light fog this morning, we should be in for a clear and milder day. Highs should top out in the lower to middle 50s under abundant sunshine this afternoon.

Tonight:

We’ll remain quiet and relatively clear through the late evening hours, with clouds building ahead of a southern storm system moving east overnight. Lows dip to the middle 30s.

Monday:

Dry start to the day. Not quite as cold, but chilly at the bus stop, with wake up temps in the middle 30s across the area.

Clouds will continue to increase as we head into the heart of the day. By the afternoon, some light rain should sneak into at least the southern third of the state, and may even creep up to the metro area as early as the evening drive, with chances continue through the mid to late night hours. For now, we’ll call it spotty rain chances around the Indy metro area, and scattered shower chances for the southern third of the state.

Highs top out in the lower to middle 50s.

8 Day Forecast:

Colder air fills into central Indiana starting Monday night, as lows fall to the middle 20s. 40s for highs for the remainder of the week will be the rule – running a good 10° to 15° below average for this time of year. Another storm system flirts with central Indiana Tuesday night/Wednesday – as of now, we’re keeping precipitation chances out of the forecast for most of the area. Extreme southeastern counties could see some snow showers Wednesday afternoon, and if the storm track shifts farther northwest, we could see snow shower chances expand to more area across central Indiana. Not high impact, but something worth watching for the mid week. Thursday looks quiet, before another system moves in Friday to bring a windy and wet end to the work week.