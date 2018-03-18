Wet and wintry weather return for the work week

We’ve seen a sunny Sunday across the entire state, much improved over the soggy St. Patrick’s Day. With the added sunshine, temperatures managed to rebound into the mid 50s in most areas this afternoon.

With increasing clouds through the overnight, temperatures will slowly sink into the mid 30s by the time you head out the door Monday morning. You’ll need a coat, but keep the umbrella handy too for the drive home.

We will see isolated rain showers early Monday with better chances for wet weather through the afternoon and evening hours. Most of the rain will remain south of the I-70 corridor.

As cold air gets pulled down, a wintry mix is possible Monday night into Tuesday morning in southern and southeastern Indiana. Watch for slick spots as you head out the door Tuesday morning!

After a mild weekend, we’ll see prolonged, below-average temperatures for the remainder of the work week with highs only topping out in the 40s.

Temperatures will rebound this weekend, but the forecast will be a tricky one, similar to this past Saturday where span of 50-100 miles will be the difference between temps in the 30s or 60s.

Either way, the weekend will likely be wet with several storm systems sliding in. We look to remain mostly wet, but areas in far northern Indiana could see quite a bit of snow for the first weekend of spring. We’ll keep an eye on it!