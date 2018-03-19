Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue stepping away from team due to illness

CLEVELAND (WCMH/AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is stepping away from the team to focus on his health, according to a release by the team.

Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue remained in the locker room to start the second half of their game against the Chicago Bulls because of an illness on Saturday.

Lue was on the sideline as the Cavaliers used a strong second quarter to build a 17-point halftime lead. He did not come out for the start of the third Saturday night, and the team says he is doubtful to return.

Associate head coach Larry Drew filled in for him in the second half.

The Cavaliers let a 69-52 halftime lead shrink to four heading into the fourth quarter. They got it back up to 11, only to have the Bulls tie it at 99 on Valentine’s 3 from atop the key with 4:13 remaining.

Lebron James made a fadeaway shot and hit a jumper after Portis got blocked down low. James then fed Green for an alley-oop to put Cleveland back on top 105-99 with just over three minutes left.

The Bulls tied it again on 3-pointers by Paul Zipser and Cameron Payne. But Clarkson converted a four-point play after getting fouled by Valentine in the corner, and James hit a pull-up jumper to make it 111-105 with 39 seconds remaining.