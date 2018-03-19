Darlington mother who killed two children to be sentenced Monday

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A Central Indiana mother who pleaded guilty to murdering her two children is set to be sentenced Monday afternoon.

Brandi Worley, 31, faces a minimum prison sentence of 45 years and a maximum sentence of 130 years for each of the two counts of murder.

She could be ordered to serve the sentences concurrently or consecutively, at the judge’s discretion. The maximum time, served consecutively, would result in a 260-year imprisonment.

Worley admitted to killing her 7-year-old son, Tyler, and 3-year-old daughter, Charlee, in November 2016, according to court documents.

She stabbed her children with a combat knife at their home in Darlington, about 40 miles northwest of Indianapolis, hours after her husband filed for divorce.

Worley can be heard making the chilling admission in a 911 call while her husband slept in the basement.

“I just stabbed myself and I killed my two children,” she calmly informed Kyle Proctor, the 911 dispatcher who took her call. “There’s blood everywhere.”

The “hardest part” was hearing the horrified screams of the children’s grandmother, Proctor told 24-Hour News 8 in a 2016 interview.

“I looked behind me and I got an officer crying,” he said. “The other dispatcher’s got tears [in his eyes] and you’re trying to hold it together.”

Worley initially pleaded not guilty before accepting a plea deal in January, court documents revealed.

Her sentencing is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Montgomery Circuit Court.