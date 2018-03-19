Ex-probation officer, husband charged with forging his release records

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former Marion County probation officer and her husband are facing criminal charges after allegedly falsifying information for the husband’s probation case, prosecutors said.

Corinne Wratten was charged on Friday with six counts of forgery and a count of official misconduct. William Wratten was charged with four counts of forgery.

The prosecutor’s office said in a statement, “Corinne Wratten was a probation officer for Marion County Probation from August 2002 until July 2017. According to the probable cause affidavit filed in the case, while assigned to the Transfer Caseload section in 2016, Corinne Wratten failed to notify her supervisor of her husband’s arrest.

“Shortly after William Wratten was sentenced to serve six months on non-reporting probation in October 2016, Corinne Wratten is accused of filing a memo in the court records stating that William had completed the terms of his probation. Corinne Wratten then documented in her husband’s probation file that a transfer to Johnson County was approved, a transfer that had not been requested or approved.

Corrine also was accused for forging records showing her husband attended two court-ordered treatment programs, paid fines and completed the terms of his probation.

Her husband was charged for his knowledge of the alleged falsifying of the two documents indicating that he completed court ordered treatment, prosecutors said. He also was accused of being involved in the forgery of the probation discharge summary provided to the court in April.

The alleged forgery was discovered in February when another employee of the probation department noticed that a case had not been closed out correctly.

The Wrattens’s initial hearings were scheduled 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in Marion Superior Court, Criminal Division 18, a prosecutor’s office spokesman said. Online court records indicated an order for a special judge was issued in both of their cases.

William was in the Marion County Jail on Monday night and Corinne was listed in online correctional records as having bonded out of the jail. Jail-booking photos for the Wrattens were not available from prosecutors, and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond late Monday afternoon to a request for their photos.