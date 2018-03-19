Indianapolis Power & Light customers targeted in scam

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Power & Light Co. is sending a warning to customers: Don’t fall for the scam.

A company spokesperson said IPL noticed a significant increase in scam reports Monday. The company took to Twitter, warning customers that scammers are calling and demanding immediate payment by prepaid debit card.

Jason Strachman of Lawrence said he didn’t recognize the number, but the caller knew his name and address. They said he owed money.

“It was freaky and scary because they knew so much about me without me having to provide them any information,” Strachman said. “That’s why it sounded so legitimate.”

He grew frustrated, hung up and looked up IPL’s number himself. A real IPL worker told him he’d just avoided a scam.

“The biggest red flag that customers should be aware of is that demand of immediate payment,” IPL spokesperson Claire Dalton said. “We will never demand that over the phone.”

A 24-Hour News 8 reporter called a number that Strachman said the scammer gave him. The reporter heard an automated message saying he’d reached IPL. He pressed “5” to talk to a real person and asked if he was speaking to a scammer. That’s when the call was disconnected.

IPL also encourages people to report the scams to the police.

24-Hour News 8 left a message with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department asking if they are investigating. They had not yet responded by Monday night.