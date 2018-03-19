Kroger announces plans to phase out magazines that feature assault rifles

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — Kroger has announced plans to phase out selling magazines that feature assault rifles.

The move is part of a tightening of its policies in the wake of the Parkland mass shooting and growing national anger over gun violence.

The Cincinnati-based supermarket retailer chain didn’t name specific titles.

According to a spokesperson, the company regularly reviews its assortment of periodicals and makes merchandising decisions based on customer preferences.

A few weeks ago Kroger decided to raise the minimum age to buy guns from its Fred Meyer chain from 18 to 21.

That decision came after the Parkland, Fla. school shooting that killed 17 and wounded 14 more.