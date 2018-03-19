Man gets jail time after his 2 pit bulls maul, kill miniature horse

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Monrovia man was sentenced to a month in the Morgan County jail after his two pit bulls mauled and killed a miniature horse in October, court records show.

Daniel L.S. Cannon, 28, was sentenced last week in Morgan County Superior Court 2.

The mini-horse named Big Boy was a pet of Mac McCloud’s granddaughter, he said in November.

“They mauled him pretty good,” McCloud said. “He was only 29 inches tall so he didn’t have a chance with two of them and they cornered him in the stall.”

The horse did not survive the Oct. 29 attack.

According to court documents, the dogs had attacked a neighbor just one week before.

Authorities asid the dogs’ owner has a lengthy history of cases like this in Indianapolis.

“Daniel Cannon has an extensive history of animal violations in the City of Indianapolis, dating back to 2011. He has been found in violation of having animals at large, animals chasing and approaching people in a menacing fashion, animals attacking individuals, and other related offenses. As a result of multiple cases, Cannon has been ordered to pay civil penalties and he is permanently restricted to the type and amount of animals that he can own within the City of Indianapolis and Marion County,” said Indianapolis Animal Care Services spokesperson Kristen Lee in a statement provided to 24-Hour News 8 in November 2017.

Cannon was listed Monday in online jail records as being in the Marion County Jail.