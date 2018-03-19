Man’s barbershop dreams rise out of ashes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Antonio McCrary recalls the day well. It was March 29, 2016. A fire ripped through his barbershop on 38th Street and Keystone Avenue.

“I remembered my mother said, ‘You can only go up from here,’” said McCrary.

An electrical fire destroyed the building. McCrary received a spot at a nearby shop cutting hair. After a little over a year, he opened the MillionHaires Barbering Academy.

The academy is located in the heart of the Avondale Meadows area, which is seeing some resurgence lately.

The community boasts one of the top high schools in the state, along with a multimillion dollar YMCA facility and a Save-A-Lot.

McCrary’s academy adds to the fabric that makes up the community.

The Academy has room for fifty students who want to become licensed barbers.

For more information, call 463-221-1544.