Mild last day of winter with a wintry mix on the way!

A chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Clouds will begin to thicken as temperatures increase to the middle 50s. Mostly cloudy for the rest of the afternoon with rain chances increasing late tonight and through the overnight hours. As temperatures drop into the lower 30s and upper 20s some of the precipitation will change over to a mix of sleet and freezing rain. Area’s of north of Indy should see a pretty dry start to the morning while from Indy and points south they’re be the potential for a wintry mix.Highs for Tuesday will top out in the lower 40s with falling temperatures late evening and overnight with lows in the 30s. Snow showers likely especially in eastern portions of the state.

Snow showers will continue late Tuesday through Wednesday. Minor accumulation possible especially on the eastern side of the state. Highs temperatures on Wednesday will still be in the lower 40s. Thursday we dry out with temperatures slowly rebounding into the upper 40s then eventually hitting 50s on Friday with late rain showers likely.

This weekend is looking soggy for now with rain showers likely on Saturday with highs in the 40s. Mostly sunny skies on Sunday with highs in the 40s.