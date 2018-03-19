Skincare founder creates product line out of necessity for daughter’s skin issues

As a young child, Saidah Pearsall was badly burned on her face and chest. Refusing conventional medical treatment provided by doctors, her mother miraculously healed her with her very own mixture of natural oils, butters, and gels. She tirelessly bathed Saidah in her remedies blessed by Mother Nature’s and over time, her skin healed better than any skin-graph any doctor could ever provide.

With this knowledge coupled with the recipes and tips on mixing oils, passed down from her mother, Saidah was inspired to birth a product that would help countless people suffering from various skin conditions including dry skin. Now over forty years later, her mother’s tried and true conglomerations of natural butters and oils have continued to thrive through Shea BODYWORKS product line. Shea BODYWORKS line began when Saidah’s daughter was experiencing severely dehydrated and dry skin.

Today on Indy Style, Saidah shares the rest of her story, along with Mel McMahon, of Indiana Originals.

Saidah tells us:

My daughter was a die-hard gymnast. Gymnastics caused her to experience severely dry, dull, rough, and dehydrated skin on both the hands and feet. After many years, this skin condition became chronic. She tried every skincare product specifically made for this condition to no avail. Nothing seemed to penetrate and moisturize her skin back to its original elasticity and suppleness.

As my mother did before me, I began using raw, unrefined Shea Butter with a mixture of my favorite organic oils and essential oils, to create a moisturizer for the entire body. Within a week of using the butter I formulated, my daughter’s skin transformed into skin that was deeply moisturized, supple, polished, and soft. Her skin glowed…she glowed! Amazed with the results, I began to share my butter with family and friends and the positive feedback I received left me elated.

It is with much gratitude, that I have now embarked on a journey to share these skin care products with the world. My daughter, Lisa, has been my source of inspiration throughout the entire process and for that I am eternally grateful. When you use Shea BODYWORKS, you can rest assure that every aspect of the production of this line was made with complete love and care, for my deepest wish is for everyone to shine…both inside and out!

Remember…. Indiana Originals is simplifying your search for local by helping you find great, Indiana-based businesses through our app and IndianaOriginals.com. This month, Indiana Originals is featuring Shea BODYWORKS.

Shea BODYWORKS products are unlike any other. That is because they are not only enriched with the world’s finest and purest ingredients, but because they are steeped and fostered in love.

Like the pit of an avocado, Shea Butter is derived from the kernels of the Shea Nut tree in West Africa. Shea Butter has been used for centuries by Africans to obtain and maintain skin that radiates and is beautifully flawless.

Purchase products at: Whole Foods Market – Carmel

Good Earth – Broad Ripple

Kroger Market Place – Fishers

The Yoga Studio – Broad Ripple & Carmel

About Indiana Originals:

Indiana Originals is helping simplify the search for local, Indiana-based businesses through their app and IndianaOriginals.com. Our mission is to create healthier, stronger communities and more jobs in Indiana by encouraging and facilitating a greater use of Indiana-based businesses. All of our members are locally owned and operated businesses headquartered in Indiana. Whenever you see the logo, you know you are supporting local. Indiana Originals, leading local living.

To learn more, visit:

https://www.indianaoriginals.com/

https://www.facebook.com/IndianaOriginals/

https://twitter.com/IndOriginals

https://www.instagram.com/indoriginals/

https://www.indianaoriginals.com/listing/shea-bodyworks-2

https://www.sheabodyworks.com/

https://www.instagram.com/sheabodyworks/