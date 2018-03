INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A fire on the city’s south side led to $100,000 in damage Monday morning.

Crews were called to a residence in the 3200 block of Oakland Avenue at approximately 11 a.m.

Oakland Ave House Fire: IFD is calling this occupied home a complete loss w/ $100,000 in damage after a fire broke out around 11 am. No one was home & nobody was injured, but sadly a dog did pass away. Firefighters tell me it’s too early to know what caused the blaze #NewsTracker pic.twitter.com/2odROpAucN — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) March 19, 2018

No one was home at the time of the flames, but a dog did pass away.

The home was a complete loss.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.