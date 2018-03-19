Student arrested after allegedly raping fellow Ball State student

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A Ball State student was arrested over the weekend after allegedly raping a woman.

The investigation began Sunday morning when a female student reported being raped at an apartment complex in Muncie. The woman then told officials that 19-year-old Ianne Sierra committed the act at the Haven Apartments.

Sierra told investigators that he knew the victim since the beginning of the school year and that she’d been contacting him and wanted to spend the night due to a fight with her roommate.

The two would later meet at Sierra’s apartment where Sierra propositioned the victim to being “friends with benefits,” while the two were inside his bedroom. After she declined, the victim told investigators that the suspect pinned her arms down and began kissing her up and down her neck, before committing the sexual assault.

Ianne admitted to investigators that he was intoxicated during the events and that the victim told him “no” five times before the assault.

Sierra faces charges a felony charge of rape.

He has since bonded out of the Delaware County Jail.