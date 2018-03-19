Wintry weather could return to parts of central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A strong storm system will move through Indiana, then stall out and move back by Wednesday.

THIS EVENING: We will see scattered rain showers develop late Monday evening, mostly across southern Indiana. Central Indiana still has a lot of dry air in place, so other than clouds, the evening hours will likely be dry across central Indiana. Temperatures will fall into the 40s.

OVERNIGHT: As temperatures drop, moisture will increase, and it will be a fine line between rain and icy roads for Tuesday morning. Just like the weekend, there are no guarantees, but there is a chance for slick roads in the morning.

TUESDAY: There will be a scattered wintry mix lingering in southern Indiana in the morning, then as temperatures increase, the precipitation should be mainly rain.

SNOW LATE TUESDAY / EARLY WEDNESDAY? The storm system will slow down then come back from east to west. With colder air in place, we could see heavy bursts of snow in eastern Indiana with some accumulation possible east of Indianapolis, especially in far eastern Indiana.

8-DAY FORECAST: Thursday and Friday will be quiet, but the weekend looks rainy on Saturday with a chance of some ice early Sunday. Rain chances will linger Monday and Tuesday of next week.