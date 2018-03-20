Accused school shooter Nikolas Cruz’s brother arrested for trespassing at Stoneman Douglas HS

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2018, file photo, students are evacuated by police from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., after a shooter opened fire on the campus. Modern technology has enabled real-time reaction, support and calls for action during deadly mass shootings in the U.S. Live video of the Florida shooting showed survivors under desks while others live-tweeted messages to the survivors. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File)

MIAMI (AP) — The brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school was arrested Monday afternoon for trespassing at the same school, authorities said.

Zachary Cruz, 18, was arrested at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and charged with trespassing on school grounds, a Broward Sheriff’s Office report said.

The teen was recorded by security cameras riding his skateboard at the school around 4:30 p.m. though he had received prior warnings from school officials to stay away from the campus, the report said.

Zachary Cruz told the arresting deputy that he was there to “reflect on the school shooting and to soak it in,” according to the report. It added that the teen had “surpassed all locked doors and gates and proceeded to ride his skateboard through school grounds.”

The youth’s brother, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, has been charged with 17 counts of first-degree murder in connection with the Feb. 14 shooting.

The Associated Press reported Sunday that documents show some officials recommended in September 2016 that Nikolas Cruz be involuntarily committed for a mental evaluation, though the recommendation was never acted upon. Such a commitment would have made it more difficult, if not impossible, for Cruz to have legally obtained a gun such as the AR-15 assault-style rifle used in the shooting.

Jail records didn’t immediately list an attorney for Zachary Cruz.