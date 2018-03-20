Actress Cynthia Nixon says she will run for NY governor

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Actress Cynthia Nixon officially announced Monday her bid for New York governor.

According to reports, the Sex and the City star plans to challenge Gov. Andrew Cuomo in this year’s Democratic primary.

In a tweet, Nixon writes, “I love New York, and today I’m announcing my candidacy for governor.”

The post links to a donation page.

The New York governor has not yet responded to the announcement. Cuomo is running for his third term in New York with a $30 million war chest at his disposal for the campaign. At the same time, many believe Cuomo is prepping for a 2020 presidential run. Cuomo has denied those rumors, however, saying he is focused on 2018.

On the Republican side, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro and state Senator John DeFrancisco both plan runs. Assemblyman Brian Kolb also announced a bid for governor, but ended up dropping his campaign last month.

Former Erie County Executive Joel Giambra is also running as an independent.

A Siena poll released Monday put Cuomo as a 66 to 19 percent favorite over Nixon. The poll also puts him over both DeFrancisco and Molinaro by a 2-to-1 margin.

I love New York, and today I'm announcing my candidacy for governor. Join us: https://t.co/9DwsxWW8xX pic.twitter.com/kYTvx6GZiD — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) March 19, 2018