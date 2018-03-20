Amazon looking into possibly acquiring some Toy ‘R’ Us

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Amazon has looked at the possibility of expanding its retail footprint by acquiring some locations from bankrupt Toy “R” Us.

Bloomberg says the online giant isn’t interested in maintaining the Toy “R” Us brand, but has considered using the soon-to-be-vacant spaces for its own purposes.

Meanwhile, there are reports on Reddit of Apple products heavily discounted at Toys “R” Us stores.

